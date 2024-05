Bakersfield has been inching toward 90° all week, and we finally got there on Friday.

Now that we've hit 90°, it looks like we'll stay there for quite some time.

Bakersfield will climb to 91° on Saturday and up to 94° on Sunday.

Desert areas will hit 90° by Sunday too, so Mother's Day is looking warm all across Kern!

Temperatures well hold steady into early next week, before rising again Thursday and Friday!

