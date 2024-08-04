Warm weekend over 100° in Bakersfield

Happy Saturday!

Bakersfield reached a high of 104° on Saturday, with similar temperatures expected on Sunday.

The valley has a high of 105° on Sunday with the Kern River Valley just a few degrees cooler, but Kern could see up to 110° in the desert. Sunday’s highs drop as low as 92° in the mountains.

Temperatures drop between the 60s and 70s overnight, with many areas just under 80°. Saturday’s lows will be as low as 67° in the mountains, and climb up to 79° in the Valley.

Gusts between 25-30 mph are expected in the desert areas Sunday afternoon.

Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

An excessive heat watch starts Sunday morning in the Mojave desert. High temperatures between 108° to 115° are expected through Tuesday night. As a result, there is a significant increase in heat related illnesses, plus warm temperatures overnight. Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun, ideally in a room with air-conditioning.

With a warm, sunny week ahead, check in on your neighbors and relatives to make sure they also stay cool during this heat wave.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

