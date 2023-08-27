Warm weekend with highs in the 90s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Compared to last weekend, we're feeling great in Bakersfield on Saturday.

The rain is gone and the sun is back, bringing the heat up across Kern County.

Bakersfield reached a high of 96° on Saturday, which tracks with normal temps for this time of year.

The rest of the county fell in a similar range with most places reaching the 90s on Saturday.

Across the state, highs climbed to the 70s and 80s along the coast with extreme heat for Palm Springs at 110°.

With that heat, most of southern California is looking at heat alerts lasting through Tuesday night.

Through the evening, temps will cool to the 70s in Bakersfield, but some spots will get even cooler, falling to 54° in Pine Mountain Club.

Next week, we can expect a warmup with high pressure moving in over southeastern California.

We can expect air quality to fall in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, and wind gust will stay calm in Kern with winds reaching between 10 to 15 miles per hour for the most part.

