Warm & windy Thursday

Thursday will be a very warm day in the Valley!

The forecast high for Bakersfield is 83°, which would tie a record set back in 1980.

The warm temperatures will be driven by gusty southeast winds, similar to the Santa Ana winds that happen to our south.

Winds will pick up in the late morning and die down in the early evening.

Gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected in Bakersfield, with even stronger gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour directly at the base of the mountains south and east of Bakersfield.

Mountain areas will be breezy as well, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Our warm weather won't last past Thursday, as a series of low pressure systems bring in cooler temperatures and some minor rain chances.

Our first rain chance will be late Friday into Saturday, but only a few sprinkles are possible.

A second chance comes Sunday into Monday.

This chance is a bit better, but still totals look fairly light.

