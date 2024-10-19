Warmer, but still nice for the weekend

Friday was fantastic fall day!

Bakersfield hit a high 70°, the coolest day we've had since May 5th, when the high was 65°.

Mountain areas saw lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s Friday, so fall chill is definitely in the air!

Our weather is going to be warmer for the weekend, but not warm enough that it won't still be nice.

Valley highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

That's great news, as there's lots of events going on across Kern this weekend, include Philippine Weekend in Delano, and Howl-a-Ween at Wind Wolves!

The one thing we will have to watch out for this weekend is some high fire danger in Western Kern, where winds will be a bit stronger, and humidity levels will be low.



