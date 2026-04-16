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Warmer temperatures and gusty winds coming to Kern County

While Kern County saw some beautiful weather on Wednesday, gustier conditions are set to impact our desert communities.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC News Evening Weather Update 4/15
Posted

Kern County experienced some beautiful weather on Wednesday with a high of 75º here in Bakersfield paired with clear skies.

As we head into the rest of the week, temperatures will increase just slightly above average.

Sunday will be the peak, with an expected high of 85º.

Aside from warmer temperatures, Kern County desert communities can also expect to see a wind advisory take place starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday night to 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Winds will pick up to 50 mph in some desert communities.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

04/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 51°

3%

Thursday

04/16/2026

Clear

76° / 47°

0%

Friday

04/17/2026

Mostly Clear

80° / 50°

0%

Saturday

04/18/2026

Mostly Cloudy

86° / 57°

0%

Sunday

04/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

89° / 54°

5%

Monday

04/20/2026

Showers Late

80° / 53°

44%

Tuesday

04/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 51°

17%

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 52°

12%