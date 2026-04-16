Warmer temperatures and gusty winds coming to Kern County

Kern County experienced some beautiful weather on Wednesday with a high of 75º here in Bakersfield paired with clear skies.

As we head into the rest of the week, temperatures will increase just slightly above average.

Sunday will be the peak, with an expected high of 85º.

Aside from warmer temperatures, Kern County desert communities can also expect to see a wind advisory take place starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday night to 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Winds will pick up to 50 mph in some desert communities.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

