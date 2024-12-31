Warmer temperatures and plenty of fog this week

It looks like the new year is going to start out on the foggy side.

Fog is possible Monday night, but skies would have to clear out first.

Fog chances will increase as we head through the week, as an area of high pressure moves in.

This will also give us warmer temperatures, as long as any fog clears by the afternoon.

The next change in our weather pattern comes Friday night into the weekend, when an upper level trough moves in.

This will give us a chance for mainly light rain Friday night or Saturday.

