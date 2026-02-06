Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warmer temperatures come to Kern County as we get a break from fog

Temperatures reached into the 70's in some areas of the county as fog started to disperse, lasting into tomorrow morning.
Kern County experienced a change of temperatures today, with some areas seeing high’s of low 70’s on Thursday.

Those warmer temperatures are expected to follow us into Friday, with an expected high of 71º in Bakersfield.

However, a weak storm system will be passing through the state, bringing low chances of rain to Kern’s mountains and desert communities.

Warmer temperatures will fade as the weekend comes, with a possible high of 66º.

By early next week, a stronger system will come in, bringing temperatures down to the 50’s and 30%-40% chances of rain in the valley, mountain, and deserts.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

02/05/2026

Cloudy

-° / 55°

15%

Friday

02/06/2026

Mostly Clear

73° / 46°

5%

Saturday

02/07/2026

Clear

69° / 45°

6%

Sunday

02/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

68° / 47°

12%

Monday

02/09/2026

Showers Late

62° / 48°

36%

Tuesday

02/10/2026

Mostly Cloudy

59° / 45°

13%

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 42°

24%

Thursday

02/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 40°

12%