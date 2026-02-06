Warmer temperatures come to Kern County as we get a break from fog

Kern County experienced a change of temperatures today, with some areas seeing high’s of low 70’s on Thursday.

Those warmer temperatures are expected to follow us into Friday, with an expected high of 71º in Bakersfield.

However, a weak storm system will be passing through the state, bringing low chances of rain to Kern’s mountains and desert communities.

Warmer temperatures will fade as the weekend comes, with a possible high of 66º.

By early next week, a stronger system will come in, bringing temperatures down to the 50’s and 30%-40% chances of rain in the valley, mountain, and deserts.

