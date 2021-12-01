Watch
Warmer temperatures continue in the San Joaquin Valley

Unseasonable 70's today
Posted at 5:11 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 08:11:35-05

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Expect a high of 76 today here in Bakersfield, temperatures are unseasonably warm across the valley.

The National Weather Service predicts that high atmospheric pressure will continue to provide higher than normal temperatures through the end of the week.

Average temperatures in the valley for December are typically in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Although warm we will have light winds. Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups at 114.

Tomorrow we drop down three degrees to 73, weather conditions are expected to remain dry.

