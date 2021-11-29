Watch
Warmer temperatures continue in the valley

Clear and dry conditions across Central CA
Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 19:26:54-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Some mist and light fog this morning but rain is not expected in the valley.

The National Weather Service predicts that the weather patterns will remain warm and dry into next week.

Although temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, we can expect cool mornings and potentially patchy fog.

Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Kern County which means no burning for all. The poor air quality will continue into tomorrow increasing to 122.

Bakersfield saw a high of 70 today with mid- to upper-60s in Tehachapi and Frazier Park. Lake Isabella saw a high of 79 today and is expected to see temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s through the week.

Tomorrow we drop down to 68 in Bakersfield, the Kern County Mountains and desert can expect some humidity and winds from the easterly shore Tuesday night into Wednesday.

