Warmer temperatures fading as fog returns

Friday was the last day of 70 degree temperatures with expected highs of mid 60's for the weekend following a dense fog advisory for Northern Kern County.
23ABC News Evening Weather Update Feb. 6, 2026
Posted

Kern County got to experience another warm day with temperatures hitting lower 70’s in Bakersfield.

However, changes will start to occur into the night.

Along with seeing overnight temperatures drop into the 40’s, another dense fog advisory is coming our way.

Starting at 11 p.m., the advisory will impact Northern Kern County areas such as Delano, Wasco, and Shafter until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

By early next week, a stronger system will start come in, bringing temperatures down to the 50’s and 30%-40% chances of rain in the valley, mountain, and deserts.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

02/06/2026

Clear

-° / 47°

7%

Saturday

02/07/2026

Clear

70° / 46°

6%

Sunday

02/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 47°

8%

Monday

02/09/2026

Cloudy

60° / 48°

18%

Tuesday

02/10/2026

Mostly Cloudy

64° / 46°

24%

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

59° / 45°

19%

Thursday

02/12/2026

Mostly Clear

60° / 44°

12%

Friday

02/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 44°

12%