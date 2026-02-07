Warmer temperatures fading as fog returns

Kern County got to experience another warm day with temperatures hitting lower 70’s in Bakersfield.

However, changes will start to occur into the night.

Along with seeing overnight temperatures drop into the 40’s, another dense fog advisory is coming our way.

Starting at 11 p.m., the advisory will impact Northern Kern County areas such as Delano, Wasco, and Shafter until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

By early next week, a stronger system will start come in, bringing temperatures down to the 50’s and 30%-40% chances of rain in the valley, mountain, and deserts.

