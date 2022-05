BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We are getting closer to those summer-like temperatures this week, seeing mid-80s today and 90s starting Wednesday.

Today`s afternoon high temperatures will return to seasonal readings. Further warming will occur on Wednesday and Thursday with above average temperatures throughout the region.

Cooler, seasonal temperatures then return by the end of the week into the weekend.

There is a slight chance of showers in the higher elevations of Yosemite area on Sunday.