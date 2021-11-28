Warmer than average temperatures will continue into next week

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Clear skies and dry weather expected for another warm afternoon in the valley today.

The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures could reach near 70 degrees in the valley due to a high pressure system.

Although temperatures are expected to be three to five degrees warmer than average, nights and morning are expected to be cool.

Kern County is still experiencing unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups which means no burning unless registered. The unhealthy air quality is expected to continue into tomorrow.

Bakersfield saw a high of 67 today with high 60s and upper-70s for the rest of the valley and mountains of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Tomorrow we climb to 70, weather conditions are expected to remain warmer than average through the rest of the week.

