Warmer than average weekend before rain chances join us during the week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — One more weekend until Christmas!

It doesn't feel like it, though.

Bakersfield blew the average high out of the water, coming in at 69° on Saturday.

That's more than 10° warmer than seasonal averages.

Most of the county saw temps in the 60s to start the weekend.

The deserts hit the upper 60s while the mountains stayed in the mid 60s.

Through Sunday, things will stay warm.

The Kern river valley will see temps in the upper 70s with the valley floor reaching the upper 60s.

Monday brings big changes as rain chances pop into the forecast.

Two waves of rain are forecasted.

Light rain begins lasting through Monday and Tuesday.

The end of the week should bring heavier rainfall and more significant impacts.

We are continuing to track these storms and will keep your updated as they develop during the week.



