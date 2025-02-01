Warmer this weekend, rain next week

Rain is falling in northern California, and that's set to last for the next several days.

Off and on waves of rain are expected through Monday as an atmospheric river moves in.

Flood Watches are in effect to our north as widespread rain totals of 1" or more are expected, with some parts of the foothills getting up to 6".

Here in Kern the bulk of the rain will miss us this weekend, but a stray weak shower can't be completely ruled out.

The bigger story for us this weekend will be warming temperatures.

Valley highs will be around 70°, and highs in the desert will be close to 80° by Sunday!

We'll be tracking some gusty winds in the desert, too.

Our rain chances will increase next week, on the back side of the atmospheric river.

As of now best rain chances look to be late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Most data points toward another good soaking rain from this storm, but with not nearly as much rain as northern California.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

