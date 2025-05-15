Warmer to end the week, cooler this weekend

Warmer weather is in the forecast to close out the work week.

Bakersfield will rise into the mid 80s on Thursday, and into the upper 80s by Friday.

By Friday the Kern River Valley will be near 80°, mountain areas will be near 70°, and mid 80s are expected in the desert.

Temperatures will reverse course for the weekend, though.

Valley and desert areas will be back down in the 70s by Sunday, and mountain areas will be all the way down into the 50s!

There's a small chance for a stray shower Sunday, too.

Temperatures look to be much warmer next week, with highs in the 90s returning to Bakersfield.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

