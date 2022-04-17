Warmer weather is on the way

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Due to a ridge of high pressure moving eastward through the Western United States a warming trend is expected Sunday and Monday. Bakersfield will climb to 78 degrees tomorrow and up to 80 on Monday. Monday afternoon temperatures will be 3-5 degrees above average for this time of year.

However these temperatures are short lived. A cyclone aloft will move into the South-South west Thursday night into Friday bringing with it the chance of a 1/2 inch of rain.

Bakersfield will have a 30-50% chance of rain Thursday into Friday while our mountain communities of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier Park will have 20-40% chance of rain. Lake Isabella will be in the 60s by Thursday while Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be in the 50s.

Our air quality tomorrow will be in the good category at 50 and our winds are expected to stay calm shaping up for a beautiful Easter Sunday.