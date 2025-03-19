Warmer Wednesday, much warmer next week

Kern County stayed dry on Tuesday, but it was a little on the cool side.

Most mountain areas had highs only in the 40s, and Bakersfield had a high of 60°.

Warmer weather is on the way though!

Most of Kern will jump up at least 10 degrees on Wednesday.

Bakersfield is forecast to be 72°, which is right around average for this time of year.

Even warmer weather is coming, too!

A ridge of high pressure will build in starting this weekend, and will be directly over us by early next.

That means highs in the Valley and KRV will likely be in the 80s, and even mountain areas will climb into the 70s!



