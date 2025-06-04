Watch Now
Warmer Wednesday, stray storms in eastern Kern

Valley areas should stay dry
23ABC Evening weather update June 3, 2025
Showers and thunderstorms were widespread across Southern California Tuesday.

We even had a few storms pop up in Kern, and Bakersfield actually saw measurable rain Tuesday morning.

Clouds from the storms also helped block out the sun, keeping Bakersfield a few degrees cooler than expected.

Additional storms are expected Wednesday, but they won't be as widespread.

Storms will be confined mainly to far eastern and northeastern Kern County.

This means less cloudy cover, too, so temperatures will be warmer.

Bakersfield will climb to 94° by Wednesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, that's just the beginning of our warm up.

Highs will be near 100° by the weekend!

