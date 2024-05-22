Warmer Wednesday, then another cool down

For the most part, the forecast for Kern County looks pretty good for the next several days.

Wednesday will be a little warmer, with Valley and Desert areas seeing highs around 90°.

Winds will pick up in our desert areas too, with gusts over 40 miles per hour possible.

Temperatures will start to fall on Thursday, though, and keep falling into the weekend.

Bakersfield will enjoy low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday, before temperatures jump up closer to 90° on Memorial Day.

