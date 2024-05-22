Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer Wednesday, then another cool down

Bakersfield will be near 90° Wednesday afternoon
Posted at 6:22 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 21:22:38-04

For the most part, the forecast for Kern County looks pretty good for the next several days.

Wednesday will be a little warmer, with Valley and Desert areas seeing highs around 90°.

Winds will pick up in our desert areas too, with gusts over 40 miles per hour possible.

Temperatures will start to fall on Thursday, though, and keep falling into the weekend.

Bakersfield will enjoy low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday, before temperatures jump up closer to 90° on Memorial Day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018