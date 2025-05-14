Warming back up after a cool Tuesday

Tuesday was a fantastic day in Bakersfield!

The high temperature was a nice, cool 71°, a huge 31 degree drop from our record high on Saturday.

It wasn't quite as nice all across Kern though.

Temperatures were only in the 50s in our mountain areas, and desert areas dealt with very strong winds.

Fortunately for those areas. winds will be a bit weaker and temperatures will be a bit warmer on Wednesday.

Across Kern, highs will range from the lower 60s in the mountains to right around 80° in the warmest parts of the Valley and desert.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the week.

By Friday Bakersfield will be near 90°, but it looks like we have a chance to fall back into the 70s by Sunday!



