Warming back up Wednesday and Thursday

Tuesday was a beautiful day in Bakersfield, but a very different day compared to Monday.
Monday hit 80°, on Tuesday the high was only 68°.
That's actually very close to the average high this time of year, which is 67°.
We'll be warming back up for the next few days.
Bakersfield will be back in the 70s Wednesday, and back into the 80s on Thursday.
Thursday will be very close to a record high.
The forecast is 82°, and the record is 83°.
Temperatures are expected to drop by Friday as low pressure moves in, accompanied by a chane for some light rain.
