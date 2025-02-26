Warming back up Wednesday and Thursday

Tuesday was a beautiful day in Bakersfield, but a very different day compared to Monday.

Monday hit 80°, on Tuesday the high was only 68°.

That's actually very close to the average high this time of year, which is 67°.

We'll be warming back up for the next few days.

Bakersfield will be back in the 70s Wednesday, and back into the 80s on Thursday.

Thursday will be very close to a record high.

The forecast is 82°, and the record is 83°.

Temperatures are expected to drop by Friday as low pressure moves in, accompanied by a chane for some light rain.

