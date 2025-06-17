Warming this week, cooling for the weekend

We've got some big ups and downs in the forecast this weekend!

Highs in Bakersfield will peak on Thursday, with a high near 100° expected.

The hottest parts of the desert will be around 110°, and even mountain areas will be around 90°.

From there, temperatures will cool quickly.

An upper level trough will push much cooler, more comfortable air into the state.

That will take highs in Bakersfield down ino the 80s for the weekend, and mountain areas may not even hit 70° by Saturday!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

