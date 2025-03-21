Warming trend brings 70s and 80s to the Valley

Happy Friday!

Temperatures are beginning to climb, remaining near or just below average as we head into the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure pushes into California early next week, bringing temperatures above the seasonal average starting Monday.

Wind is also picking up in the desert and some of the mountain regions. There’s a 20-50% chance for wind gusts more than 40 mph to affect the Mojave Slopes Friday through Saturday.

Late next week, there is a chance of a storm system passing through central California which may bring precipitation.

FRIDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 69°

Low- 45°

Delano:

High- 69°

Low- 42°

Arvin:

High- 69°

Low- 46°

Kernville:

High- 67°

Low- 41°

Lake Isabella:

High- 67°

Low- 44°

Wofford Heights:

High- 68°

Low- 43°

Mojave:

High- 73°

Low- 47°

California City:

High- 75°

Low- 47°

Ridgecrest:

High- 79°

Low- 47°

Tehachapi:

High- 60°

Low- 40°

Frazier Park:

High- 61°

Low- 38°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 59°

Low- 39°

Have a wonderful, warm weekend ☀️

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

