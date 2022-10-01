Warming trend expected Friday and Saturday

Friday marks another day of warmer than average weather in Bakersfield.

The last day of September saw a high of 90° — 3° hotter than the normal high for this day.

The first day of October expects to bring a high of 92° to Bakersfield.

Our mountain communities are enjoying weather in the 80s on Saturday, and our desert communities are much hotter in the 90s on Saturday.

The last weekend of the Kern county fair will likely be a warm until the evening cool down, so if you plan to take a trip to enjoy the festivities, stay hydrated and stay cool.

Across the country, Hurricane Ian remains a big story.

The storm made landfall in Florida as a category four hurricane, leaving all kinds of damage and destruction in its path.

The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm for a short time until it regained the strength of a category one hurricane.

Now, the storm has made landfall in South Carolina with wind gusts up to 85 mph.

Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas can expect a life-threatening storm surge up to 7 feet high.

Major to record-breaking flooding will still pose a problem to many areas along the Atlantic coast as areal flood watches remain in effect.

We will continue to monitor the wreckage and keep you updated with more information as this story develops.