Warming trend expected to bring 80s to Bakersfield

Happy Monday!

While temperatures in Kern County were below average on Monday, that’s expected to change throughout the week.

Monday’s lows range mostly between the 40s and 50s countywide.

Both the desert and valley regions have a high within the low to mid 80s for Tuesday. The Kern River Valley has a high of 77°. Towards the Frazier Mountain region, that will be 68°.

Temperatures throughout the week will likely be warmer than average in the Valley for this time of year.

As for the mountains, another storm system could bring showers and thunderstorms midweek.

Gusty winds are expected to impact eastern Kern Tuesday afternoon, with breezy conditions in the Valley.

There is a chance of another cooldown this weekend, but we’ll have a better idea as we get closer to then.

Tuesday’s air quality is 55, which is moderate.

Otherwise, enjoy the warmer Spring weather!

