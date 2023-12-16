Warming Trend Leaves and Storm Systems Head Our Way

We are continuing to feel the effects of the warming trends, Bakersfield saw a high of 71 degrees and it was even warm in our mountain communities with a high of 59 degrees in Tehachapi.

The warming trend ends on Saturday, Bakersfield has a very good chance of seeing temperatures of 70 degrees and higher. On Sunday, we’ll see the first storm system come our way lasting until Tuesday. This storm system will bring us light chances of rain and potential for a thunderstorm on Monday.

A low pressure system occurs Wednesday through Friday. Bringing us even cooler temperatures and higher chance of rain as the week goes on with a 30% chance of rain on Monday and a 50% chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

