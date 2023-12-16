Watch Now
Warming Trend Leaves and Storm Systems Head Our Way

Once the warming trend ends on Saturday, we'll see two storm systems next week bringing us lighter rains at first and increasing as the week goes on.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 20:49:13-05

We are continuing to feel the effects of the warming trends, Bakersfield saw a high of 71 degrees and it was even warm in our mountain communities with a high of 59 degrees in Tehachapi.

The warming trend ends on Saturday, Bakersfield has a very good chance of seeing temperatures of 70 degrees and higher. On Sunday, we’ll see the first storm system come our way lasting until Tuesday. This storm system will bring us light chances of rain and potential for a thunderstorm on Monday.

A low pressure system occurs Wednesday through Friday. Bringing us even cooler temperatures and higher chance of rain as the week goes on with a 30% chance of rain on Monday and a 50% chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday.

