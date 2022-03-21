Warming trend makes its way to Kern County this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A warming trend is anticipated today and tonight. High temperatures this afternoon will be around five degrees warmer than yesterday. Maximum temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be seven to nine degrees warmer than this afternoon.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be eleven to thirteen degrees above their typical values for the latter half of March. Maximum temperatures Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon will be sixteen to eighteen degrees above normal for this time of year. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be around fifteen degrees above their typical values for the latter half of March.

An Eastern Pacific trough of low pressure will approach the west coast of the United States Sunday. Much cooler weather is likely Sunday. High temperatures Sunday afternoon should be around ten degrees cooler than Saturday afternoon. Dry weather will prevail through Sunday.