Warming trend to kick off spring

Thursday was the first day of Spring, and it got off to a cool start.

Bakersfield only hit 64°, well below our average high of 71°.

Spring is the time of year our weather really starts to warm up.

By the end of Spring the average high in Bakersfield is 94°!

Fitting with that trend, we're in for a warm up soon.

Highs will jump back into the 70s for the weekend, and all the way up into the 80s by Monday!

Tuesday's forecast is 85°, and if that verifies it will be the warmest day of the year so far!

It's not just Bakersfield that will be warm, either.

Mountain areas will see highs in the 70s next week, and the KRV will be in the 80s.

The Kern desert could even see some 90s!

