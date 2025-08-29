Warming up through Labor Day weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. Skies are clear today after tropical storm Juliette brought a few clouds across the region Thursday.

Friday's afternoon temperatures are likely to stay just under 100 degrees in Bakersfield with a forecast high of 97, but double digits become less likely in the extended forecast.

High pressure is strengthening through the weekend, and by Labor Day, it settles just to the east of us. This system has a similar set up to what we felt last weekend. Meaning, not only will we heat up, but there's a chance for another push of monsoonal moisture early next week. We're monitoring minor chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains between Monday and Wednesday.

Bakersfield is likely to have another heat wave to begin September, with triple digits likely Sunday and Monday.

