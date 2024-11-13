Watching for fog Tuesday night

Our weather has calmed down after Monday's cold front brought dust and rain to Kern County.

Tuesday's calm, clear conditions means that fog is more likely, though.

Areas of patchy fog are expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, especially in more rural parts of the San Joaquin Valley.

Remember, take it slow and turn on your low beams if you find yourself driving in fog!

The fog should lift early Wednesday, giving way to sunny skies and near average temperatures.

Looking a little further ahead, rain is back in the forecast for Friday.

At this point the system looks to have a bit more moisture with it than the one that moved through Monday, so widespread rain totals over 0.10" are possible.

We'll likely see some snow, especially above 5,000 feet, as well.

We'll continue to track the storm through the week!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

