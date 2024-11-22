Watching rain chances for the weekend

The clock is ticking on our beautiful weather.

Friday is going to be a great day with highs in the 60s and 70s county wide, but rain chances are expected starting Saturday and lasting into next week.

Fortunately Saturday's rain looks fairly light, with just some showers moving in.

Most spots will likely pick up around 0.10".

That same system was responsible for heavy rain and widespread flooding in northern California, but no significant impacts are expected here in Kern.

Heavier rain is possible with the following system though, which will move in Sunday night into Monday.

An early look at rain totals shows around 0.25" to 0.50" in the Valley, and higher amounts between 0.50" and 1.50" in our mountain areas.

This means there is some concern for localized flooding in the mountains, including near the Borel Fire burn scar.

Snow will stay will above pass level, so no snow related travel impacts are expected.

Looking into next week, some models bring in yet another rain chance Tuesday into Wednesday.

There's a lot we'll be keeping an eye on as we head into the weekend, and we'll be keeping you updated as details become clear!

