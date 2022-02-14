We almost broke a record here in Bakersfield today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Bakersfield came close to breaking its 1924 record of 83 today but we missed the mark by 2 degrees topping off at 81.

Our warm temperatures are expected to continue into Valentine's Day but will drop down significantly with a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicts that this southward system from the Gulf of Alaska will not only bring cooler temperatures to Kern but also breezy to downright gusty winds especially in our mountain and desert communities. These winds are expected to start late Monday through Tuesday night.

Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Kern County which means no burning for all. Fortunately for us love won't be the only thing in the air tomorrow we'll also have moderate air quality.

Temperatures will fluctuate throughout the week with a significant drop in temperature Tuesday but slowly inch up across the valley as the weekend approaches.