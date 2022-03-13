Watch
We flirt with spring like temperatures this week here in Kern

Today temperatures were about 10 degrees warmer than average
Posted at 10:18 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 01:18:32-05

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Temperatures kicked off at a warm 77 today, about 10 degrees above average for March but due to a short wave trough we are expected to have slightly cooler and breezier weather tomorrow.

While winds are expected to stay calm in Bakersfield our mountain communities have a high chance of getting gusts up to 55 mph. A wind advisory does go into effect at 5am on Sunday and continues into Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to pick back up by Monday and persist throughout the rest of the week. For the most part we will remain dry here in Kern County but there is a 10% chance of rain on Tuesday.

Our air quality is at moderate today but inches down to 50 leaving us in the good category for Sunday. As a reminder don't forget to set your clocks 1 hour forward before you go to bed tonight.

