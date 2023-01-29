Weak storm to bring rain and snow

Saturday in Bakersfield stayed calm and hazy, but a weak storm system is on the way to drop light showers and snow in Kern County.

Temperatures in Bakersfield reached 59°— on track with average temperatures for this time of year.

On Sunday afternoon, the valley awaits a low-pressure system to hit our area.

With this system, scattered showers will leave a trace to a tenth of an inch of rain in most places.

Our highest elevations could pick up some snow as well.

Snow levels will drop as low as 2500 feet, meaning Lake Isabella could gather an inch or less of snow.

At the pass level, you can expect slowdowns and travel delays Sunday night into Monday.

Temps in the valley on Sunday will be much cooler as well.

Overnight lows will be near freezing, and central Kern will be dealing with a freeze watch until Thursday morning.

Bakersfield will reach 52° on Sunday.

In our mountains, conditions will be in the 40s with our south mountains looking at a winter weather advisory until Monday afternoon.

Our desert communities will see highs in the 50s.

Eastern Kern will see a wind advisory as well until 4 p.m. Sunday night, but this low-pressure system will allow for an improvement in air quality to the moderate category.

Prepare to stay safe on the roads and remain vigilant in the winter weather conditions.

As always, we will keep you updated right here on 23ABC!