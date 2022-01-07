Weak system brings small changes

Fog never developed in Kern County Wednesday night, and as result Thursday was our third straight days with a high in the 60s.

However, the ingredients for fog are all still there, and fog will be possible again on Friday.

Even if that fog doesn't form (again), we've got a few things that should keep us a bit cooler.

A weak cold front will be sweeping through the state on Friday.

That brings only minor changes to Kern County, mainly breezy winds through mountains, more clouds, and maybe a sprinkle.

Those clouds should keep our highs a bit cooler in the Valley, with low to mid 50s expected.

Skies clear into the weekend, and temperatures warm back to around 60 in Bakersfield.