Weather Forecast Story

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An Eastern Pacific system passing through the Pacific Northwest will bring some clouds through the region, so we may be seeing a bit more fog but no drizzle this morning.

Although breezy we are seeing continued improvements in our air quality and our still in the moderate range but there is still no wood burning permitted unless you have a registered device. Afternoon highs will be seasonal with a bit of a breeze, so enjoy a high of 66 in Bakersfield today with mid- to upper-60 for the rest of the valley and the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. The Kern River Valley is once again a bit warmer, with highs in the low 70s while the Kern Desert enjoys the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Dense fog is expected to form in most of the San Joaquin Valley tonight which may result in slower commutes similar to Monday.

Tomorrow we climb to 70 just in time for the 23ABC Bakersfield Baby Shower!

Another system will take aim at California by the end of the week with cooling on Saturday back to those low 60s yet again, but there's still no rain in the extended forecast.