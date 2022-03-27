Weather roller coaster ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — As a pacific trough approaches the coast Sunday evening we will see temperatures cool. Monday temperatures are expected to be 10-15 degrees cooler than average at 68.

This system will bring an array of weather conditions including rain, wind and snow.

Rain is expected to begin Sunday evening and continue through Monday, while the rain will taper off in the valley Tuesday, it is expected to continue in our mountain communities.

Now we can expect strong wind gusts Sunday afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Grapevine area from 3pm Sunday through 11am Monday. Gusts in the valley are expected to reach up to 30mph while the Grapevine may see gusts up to 50mph.

Snow is expected at higher elevations but should not affect the passes. Rain totals for the mountains and foothills are expected to fall between 0.5 and 1.5 inches and 0.25-0.75 inches in the San Joaquin Valley.

As the storm exits the area on Tuesday temperatures are expected to return back to seasonal for the remainder of the week.