Wednesday continues the trend of below-average temperatures

23ABC Morning Weather Update July 23, 2025
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Cooler air continues to flow into California this week, and below-average temperatures hang on for a few more days.

Early morning temperatures will be beautiful for the next few days, and afternoon temperatures stay well below our typical summer heat. Bakersfield will be nearly ten degrees cooler than average on Wednesday with a high temperature of 90 degrees.

Windy evenings continue in east Kern. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible in the mountains and desert.

High peaks of the Sierra Nevada, up near Yosemite National Park, have a moderate chance for afternoon thunderstorms for the next 48 hours. This is well outside of Kern County, but keep it in mind if you have any plans to head up north.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

07/23/2025

Sunny

92° / 65°

0%

Thursday

07/24/2025

Sunny

92° / 64°

0%

Friday

07/25/2025

Sunny

90° / 65°

1%

Saturday

07/26/2025

Sunny

91° / 66°

1%

Sunday

07/27/2025

Sunny

94° / 69°

1%

Monday

07/28/2025

Sunny

98° / 71°

0%

Tuesday

07/29/2025

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Wednesday

07/30/2025

Sunny

99° / 70°

0%