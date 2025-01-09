Wednesday Night: Freeze Warning in Kern County and Updates on LA County Fires

Parts of the rural valley areas, including Delano and Lost Hills, are under a Freeze Warning starting Wednesday night, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 30 degrees. The warning will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday until 9:00 a.m. Thursday. With chilly overnight temperatures, cover any sensitive vegetation and plumbing and bring pets indoors.

Winds in the Kern Central Valley remain calm overnight, but areas in the desert and mountains will experience stronger winds into Thursday, with speeds reaching up to 25 mph by Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, we are monitoring wildfires in Los Angeles County. As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Palisades Fire has burned 15,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has spread to 10,000 acres according to CalFire. Significant winds and low humidity values throughout the day Tuesday and Wednesday contributed to the spread of these fires.

Stay tuned for updates on weather conditions and fire developments.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

