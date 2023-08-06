Watch Now
Weekend heat expected as temperatures climb

Highs above 100° expected by Sunday
Posted at 6:47 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 21:47:03-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Weekend conditions are heating up here in Kern county, following a nice stretch of cooler than average weather.

Here at home, Bakersfield reached 97° on Saturday with most of the San Joaquin Valley seeing highs in the 80s and 90s.

Across the state, our coastal communities saw highs in the mid 70s.

Through the rest of the weekend, the coast will heat up to the upper 80s in Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo.

As high pressure continues to extend its reach to SoCal, more hot weather can be expected across the state.

On Sunday, the warmup continues with highs in the central valley reaching the 100s.

Bakersfield can expect a high of 100° on Sunday with calm winds in the valley and higher winds in the desert.

The hot weather should last through Monday before temps fall again into the mid 90s in the valley.

Enjoy your weekend, and stay cool!

