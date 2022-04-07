Watch
Well above average temperatures before the weekend

A cool off comes next week
23ABC Weather
Posted at 5:33 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 08:33:10-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're jumping into the 90s this week Kern County and we have the opportunity to break a heat record starting Thursday. These summer like conditions will persist into the weekend first dropping down into the 80s and then 70s on Sunday.

As a trough passes through the west temperatures will continue to drop until Tuesday, leaving us in the 60s with a 20% chance of rain.

Our mountain communities of Tehachapi, Frazier Park and Lake Isabella are telling a similar story with Lake Isabella starting out in the 80s and dropping to the 50s by Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. Tehachapi and Frazier Park will also go on a weather roller coaster experiencing temperatures in the 60s, 70s and 80s before they drop down into the 40s and 50s.

