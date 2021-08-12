We're clearing and calmer today, but that leaves us still hot and hazy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Yesterday's push of monsoonal moisture is slowly fading away overnight, with clearing skies today and more hot and hazy weather, though it won't be as humid. The chance of showers now retreats back to the desert this afternoon with a continued chance of afternoon thunderstorms along the Sierra Crest later today and repeating each afternoon into the weekend.

As high pressure builds over the region, we're back to traditionally dry heat, but that means we're sunny and stagnant with more 100s through at least Sunday. So it's been five days in a row of 100s and we are facing a high of 103 in Bakersfield today and tomorrow with a build to 104 or potentially a bit higher Saturday and Sunday. There's no fresh air coming to help clear out bad air quality, so this mix of wildfire smoke and smog lingers with air quality that's unhealthy for sensitive groups again today and getting worse heading into the weekend. Lake Isabella sees a high of 101 with 107 in Ridgecrest and hotter highs heading into the weekend. Tehachapi is looking for a high of 91 with 89 in Frazier Park today and a build higher in those 90s by Saturday into Sunday.

Early next week it looks like we'll have a system passing over Northern California which will bring some high clouds but slim rain chances. More importantly, that looks to help clear out some of our bad air and "cool" us down a bit, with a return to more seasonal conditions Tuesday into Wednesday, the first day back to school! That means average upper 90s as your kids are planning their first day outfits.

