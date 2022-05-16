We're dropping down in temperature tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Although we drop down in temperature tomorrow temperatures still remain a few degrees warmer than usual.

In Bakersfield we will drop down to 87 on Monday, while Lake Isabella will drop down to 82, Tehachapi 72 and Frazier Park 73.

Our air quality today was at 100 very close to unhealthy for sensitive groups but inches down to 97 tomorrow.

We can expect to see some winds across the county by mid week with our mountain communities experiencing breezy conditions Wednesday through Saturday.

Conditions are expected to remain dry for the remainder of the week.