Watch
Weather

Actions

We're dropping down in temperature tomorrow

You can still expect a warm week ahead
Posted at 11:27 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 02:27:41-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Although we drop down in temperature tomorrow temperatures still remain a few degrees warmer than usual.

In Bakersfield we will drop down to 87 on Monday, while Lake Isabella will drop down to 82, Tehachapi 72 and Frazier Park 73.

Our air quality today was at 100 very close to unhealthy for sensitive groups but inches down to 97 tomorrow.

We can expect to see some winds across the county by mid week with our mountain communities experiencing breezy conditions Wednesday through Saturday.

Conditions are expected to remain dry for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018