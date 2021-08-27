We're heading into a hazier, hotter and dangerously dry weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — High pressure is building over the Four Corners region and over the Pacific as well. That has begun a warming trend that will send us back to very hot and dangerously dry weather for the weekend ahead.

Expect a jump back to 98 in Bakersfield today with 97 in Lake Isabella. Even the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park expect to see low 90s today with widespread triple digits down in the Kern Desert.

Valley air quality is unhealthy for everyone today and expected to get worse this weekend as a stable weather pattern traps all the smoke and smog in Kern County with no relief coming in the form of westerly winds until at least Monday. That stable, sinking airmass will trap even more smog and smoke in the valley, so air quality will keep getting worse. It's recommended you stay inside behind filtered air conditioners to help keep some of this dangerous particulate pollution out of your lungs.

And you'll need that air conditioning this weekend too, as temperatures jump to 98 today, 103 tomorrow and 104 on Sunday. Conditions are similar in the Kern River Valley, though thick smoke could keep temperatures down a bit.

Dangerously dry air paired with continued erratic afternoon winds will hamper firefighting efforts along the French Fire this weekend, so be sure you're connected to Ready Kern for the latest on evacuation orders as crews battle this fire and the weather itself.

The long range forecast calls for a chance that Tropical Storm Nora will drive up the Baja Peninsula, pushing subtropical moisture toward Southern California next Wednesday... a lot can change with this trajectory, so we'll watch it closely and wait to see what it does for our slight chance of showers, and more importantly our temperatures and wind patterns.

