We're in the 90s this weekend Kern

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Welcome to the weather roller coaster Kern County. We're in the 90s this weekend but will drop down slowly but surely as we approach Monday.

Due to a shortwave ridge we can also expect winds to pick up slightly tomorrow and possibly into Wednesday across the county, especially in our Desert communities.

Bakersfield will have it's coolest day on Friday at 83 degrees but jump back up in temperature as the weekend approaches. Lake Isabella will be in the 80s all week but as Friday approaches they will drop down into the 70s. Tehachapi and Frazier Park are telling a similar story with temperatures in the 70s and then dropping down into the 60s by Friday.

Our mountain communities can also expect breezy conditions Tuesday through Friday making for a beautiful spring soup as we round out our week.