We're jumping into the 80s Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We're heating up here in Kern County and will be in the 80s by Monday but these temperatures are short lived.

By Thursday a strong winter like storm will approach our county bringing the potential for intense showers and a 10-15% chance of thunderstorms.

Our precipitation chances stand to be much higher than previous storms. The heaviest rain chances will be Thursday night into Friday morning, snow levels are also expected to lower to 5,000 feet but at this moment the snow should not affect the passes.

Although we have not seen it in a while we also have the possibility for Fog to develop Friday night into Saturday morning.

As the storm dissipates Friday night we are expected to become unseasonably warm by the weekend and expect to see temperatures in the 80s.

This week will be another weather roller coaster so you'll need both your flip flops and an umbrella.