We're jumping into the 90's tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — We're jumping into the 90s this week Kern County and we have the opportunity to break a heat record starting Thursday. These summer like conditions will persist into the weekend first dropping down into the 80s and then 70s on Sunday.

As a trough passes through the west temperatures will continue to drop until Tuesday, leaving us in the 60s with a 20% chance of rain.

Our mountain communities of Tehachapi, Frazier Park and Lake Isabella are telling a similar story with Lake Isabella starting out in the 80s and dropping to the 50s by Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. Tehachapi and Frazier Park will also go on a weather roller coaster experiencing temperatures in the 60s, 70s and 80s before they drop down into the 40s and 50s.