We're still sunny, hazy, hot and dry but breezy conditions help it feel a bit better

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Yesterday was hot as expected, with Bakersfield hitting a high of 105 and Ridgecrest topping out at 112!

Sunny, dry, hot and hazy weather continues today, though an increasing westerly flow will work to bring temperatures down considerably. That means a return to seasonal averages with highs in the upper 90s in the Valley and Kern River Valley though the 100s will continue in the desert today. The mountain passes will see gusty winds to 30-35 mph today, but it doesn't look like we need a wind advisory, as Tehachapi and Frazier Park both see a return to the breezy 80s.

Unfortunately the winds don't look to push out our air pollution, as the valley air quality forecast is at 143 on the index today, high in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

This change in the weather is thanks to a dry upper low pressure system will sweep over Northern California today, kicking up those westerly winds through Kern County, but we'll stay sunny and dry for the day ahead. Though there's no rain this far south, we are closely monitoring this system and its threat for gusty winds and dry lightning that could spark new wildfires over Northern California and Oregon today.

Onshore flow continues tomorrow, which look to keep temperatures similar today, but with less wind.

High pressure then rebuilds for the weekend ahead with a quick return to the sunny, hot and hazy 100s.

Though a weak onshore flow early next week will work to keep temperatures near that 100 degree mark, there's no relief coming in the form of promising rain chances for at least a week.

