We're sunny, hot and hazy for another day

Air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups
Rusk, Elaina
Valley 10-day forecast 9/14/2021
Mountains 7-day forecasts 9/14/2021
Posted at 5:47 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 09:03:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We'll be warm again today like yesterday, with sunny and stable weather as high pressure stays in control.

That means highs in the upper 90s in the valley, Kern River Valley, and most desert locations while Ridgecrest remains in the 100s. With these stagnant conditions, valley air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups. The south mountains see another afternoon of seasonal breezes, but it won't help cool down the Tehachapi and Frazier Park areas which stay in the low 80s.

Tomorrow a weak upper low currently drifting off the central CA coast will kick eastward through the area. This will introduce some minor "cooling" but we'll still be a few degrees above average with dry and sunny conditions.

We'll notice stronger winds Thursday as a trough sweeps over the Pacific Northwest, bringing a drop to more seasonal conditions with low 90s in the forecast to end the week.

Then a stronger low pressure system will drop from the Gulf of Alaska into the Pacific Northwest. So this far south we don't have rain chances, and really not even much cloud cover, but we'll benefit from stronger cooler winds to help take us several degrees below average at last. Bakersfield has mid-80s in the forecast this Sunday for the first time since June.

